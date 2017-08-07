Athletics sessions for juniors at Churchill Playing Fields

Have your say

In partnership with North Shields Poly Athletics Club, Bruce Robertson Fitness will be running sessions for juniors at Churchill Playing Fields in Monkseaton.

They are on from 1pm to 3pm on Tuesday, August 15, 22 and 29, Thursday, August 17, 24, 31, and Friday, August 18, 25 and September 1.

All sessions are £5 per child and will be led by qualified UK Athletics coaches and will develop the children’s athletic ability as well as encouraging skills such as communication and team work.

For more information call Bruce on 07806 791393 or by e-mail at bruce@brucerobertsonfitness.co.uk