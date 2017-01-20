Badminton tournament in North Tyneside for juniors

North Tyneside Junior Badminton Tournament takes place at John Spence Community High School in North Shields next month.

The event is on Sunday, February 12, from 10am to 5pm, and there are three age groups: under-14 (Year 9 and under); under-16 (Years 10 and 11); under-19 (Years 12 and 13).

Entry is £9 for singles or doubles only and £10 to play in both. The closing date for entries Tuesday, February 7.

For more information contact Peter Samuelson, North Tyneside Badminton Academy head coach, on 07786 382441 or email petersamuelson10ahotmail.co.uk