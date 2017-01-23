Below strength Whitley Bay Rockliff beaten at Ponteland

Ponteland prevailed in the battle of second versus third in Durham and Northumberland Division 2, just edging out Rockcliff in a close fought game.

Rockcliff travelled without first team regulars Josh Donnelly, Dan Simpson and Andrew Webster, while Chris Waddell and Simon Ayre were both unavailable, but the patched up side made a good fist of things.

The home side were first on the score sheet with an unconverted try from a trade mark driving maul.

Both sides then traded penalties with Dan O’ Sullivan on the mark for Rockcliff.

Full-back Connor Ball then finished off a great move by Rockcliff.

Ponteland added another penalty and the sides changed ends with the home side leading 11-8.

The second half remained a close run affair, but the Ponteland scrum-half sniped through from close range after another driving maul. The try was converted, and then Ponteland added another penalty for 19-8 at the final whistle.

Rockcliff are back in league action on Saturday at home to North Shields.