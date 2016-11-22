Bonus point win for North Shields XV at Blyth

North Shields RFC travelled to Blyth and scored a bonus point win over the third bottom side.

Ben Lemmons returned at prop alongside Ben Reid with Gavin Irving at hooker. In the backs captain Richard Carr filled in at centre alongside Jack Rendles with the half-back pairing of Dom Foster and Jack Jeffrey. Gavin Duffy was at full-back. Forwards Sam Hodgson and Jonathan Kemsley made their first team debuts off the bench.

Shields were first on the scoreboard through a try from second row Iain Finlay, the conversion was added by Rendles.

Blyth hit back with an unconverted try before replacement prop Tony Jordan scored for the visitors, Rendles again adding the conversion to make the half-time score 14-5.

In the second half Shields started to dominate and Carr went over, with Rendles adding the conversion.

Then flanker Ben Marshall secured the bonus point for Shields with a try, again converted by Rendles.

A second try for Carr and Rendles’ fifth conversion out of five made the final score 34-5 to Shields.

Man of the match was No.8 Dave Anderson who also filled in at second row when changes were made.

On Saturday the first team entertain Ponteland at Preston Playing Fields in a league and county cup semi-final double header.