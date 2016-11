Rockcliff edged past Bishop Auckland and into third place with a bonus point win over Winlaton.

The Red and Golds scored six tries, with Dan O’Sullivan crossing twice, with Niall Stokes, Liam Bowman, Chris Waddell and man of the match Kai Downey also getting over the whitewash.

The versatile Josh Donnelly added four conversions to complete the scoring.

Next week Rockcliff face a difficult away trip to league leaders Redcar.