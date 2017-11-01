Busy weekend for Whitley Warriors

Whitley Bay Warriors had a busy weekend as David Longstaff’s side travelled down to Lancashire on Saturday evening to take on the Blackburn Hawks before a home game on Sunday against the Solway Sharks.

Warriors quickly took a 2-0 lead against Blackburn through Shaun Kippin and Phil Edgar in their opening game. However Hawks took control of the game in the second period of play when they netted four unanswered goals. Blackburn took the contest by sixgoals to two after 60 minutes of action.

Whitley were at full strength for their home game against Solway. The first period saw both sides create a number of opportunities ,however Richie Lawson (Whitley) and Callum Hepburn (Solway) were able to turn away all the shots that came their way.

Whitley thought they had broken the deadlock early in the second period when a strike from Harry Harley evaded Sharks netminder Hepburn, but referee Elliott washed the goal out for a player being in the netminder’s crease.

Shortly afterwards the visitors grabbed the first goal of the game when skipper Struan Tonnar slotted home with former Warrior Scott Cooper picking up the assist. Warriors levelled the score line up with 26 minutes on the clock when import Phil Edgar found the back of the net with a powerful strike from a testing angle.

In an entertaining game it was Warriors who grabbed the next goal when Dean Holland applied the finishing touch to a move which involved both Edgar and Jordan Barnes.

Seconds after the goal Barnes was sent to the sin bin for a holding misdemeanour, Warriors were able to kill off the penalty though and just 23 seconds after returning to the ice Barnes got on the end of a through pass from Josh Maddock and found the back of the net with a deft touch.

Warriors grabbed a further goal late on in the second period when Edgar fired in his second of the game.

In the third period Solway were able to grab a goal back through Ross Murray with 56 minutes played. Warriors Richie Lawson produced a number of fine saves to ensure Warriors took the points on offer thanks to a superb 4-2 victory.