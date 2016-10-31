Crusaders overcome by strong Jarrovians XV

North Shields Crusaders travelled to Jarrovians on Saturday, but with the home side’s first XV not in action it was a strong second team squad they faced.

For Crusaders, Chris Spedding came in at prop and Cameron Hawley-Rushbrook started in the second row, while Tony Lion returned at fly-half with Tony Cottiss moving into the centre.

Jarrovians dominated the early stages but some good defence from Crusaders kept the game scoreless in the first quarter.

The home side eventually broke through for a try and added a second soft try, which was converted, before half-time to take a 12-0 lead.

In the second half Jarrovians scored a third try before they were reduced to 14 men courtesy of a sin bin for a dangerous tackle.

Crusaders took advantage to score through number 8 Sam Hodgson, and for a period the visitors looked like they would be able to score again.

But they could not cross the line and in the final quarter Jarrovians added two further tries, one converted, to make the final score 29-5.

A good performance by Crusaders against strong opposition and the scoreline did not reflect the performance.

Man of the match was awarded to try scorer Sam Hodgson with Cameron Hawley-Rushbrook also in contention.

On Saturday Crusaders are in friendly action with a home match as they welcome Wallsend Warriors to Preston Playing Fields, kick-off 2.15pm.

Crusaders: J Armitage, M Padden, T Cottiss, J Mehaffey, T Lion, J Mawson, I Pearson, A Millar, C Spedding, D Kinsey, C Hawley-Rushbrook, S Condie, M Greenwood, S Hodgson, A Wilson, D Shield.