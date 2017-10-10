Crusaders stage a dramatic fight-back

NS Crusaders 33-24 West End

North Shields Crusaders welcomed West End to Preston Playing Fields.

In the first half West End dominated. They were awarded a penalty try before scoring three further tries converting one (0-24).

Just before half time full back James Grant scored under the posts and Jack Jeffrey added the conversion to give a half time score of 7-24.

In the second half and the Crusaders woke up. Gareth Ruddle touched down, as did Frazier Bell cutting the deficit to 21-24.

A second try from Grant saw the Crusaders take the lead for the first time at 26-24, before a try from replacement scrum half Josh Mawson saw the Crusaders seal the victory.

Jeffrey added the conversion for the extras for the final score of 33-24.