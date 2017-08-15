Double celebration for tennis coach Jordan and player Jess

A tennis coach from Whitley Bay has won the Coach Of The Year title at the Northumberland Lawn Tennis Association awards.

Jordan Simpson won the award for his work with Northumberland Tennis Club and the Tennis Academy.

Chris Lott, chairman of the Northumberland LTA, on presenting the award, said: “The recipient of this award has worked very hard throughout the year to get the best out of the players he works with.

“He has shown excellent levels of support to his players and the determination to constantly improve his own coaching through communication with other coaches.

“From mini red to county teams he has always been reliable and brought positive energy to the sessions he is involved in.

“He is an asset to the coaching panel both at the Northumberland Club and the Tennis Academy and with continued drive and ambition and his desire for his players to succeed he has a bright future in tennis coaching.”

One player coached by Jordan is Jess Hart, who became the Northumberland Open Tournament girls under-10 champion on the same day, making it celebrations all round.

Jess was also a member of the Northumberland County under-10 girls’ team that came a creditable fourth in the national finals at Sunderland recently.

Jordan coaches Jess on an individual basis as well as in the group sessions when she attends the Northumberland LTA Academy squads.

Jordan coaches at the Northumberland Tennis Club as well as the Northumberland Tennis Academy in Jesmond. He also coaches children from Cullercoats LTC where he himself played as a junior.

For group or individual sessions, contact Jordan at The Northumberland Club Jesmond on 0191 281 5858.