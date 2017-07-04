Double delight for Tynemouth cricketers

Tynemouth’s First Team produced two fine performances over the weekend to record wins against Benwell Hill on Saturday and then Eppleton on Sunday to move themselves up the League and progress into the semi-finals of the Banks Salver Cup.

Tynemouth 176 all out beat Benwell Hill 153 all out by 23 runs.

Fine bowling from both Club Professional Tahir Khan and Sean Longstaff was the key to success on Saturday and, despite another high quality innings from Scotland International Kyle Coetzer, Tynemouth prevailed in an exciting game that had many twists and turns.

Overseas Professional Haseeb Azam opened the bowling with Anthony Hunter but on this occasion Tynemouth openers Ben Debnam and Sam Dinning saw off the new ball with a gutsy partnership of 51 before Sameet Brar entered the attack and removed Debnam for 28.

Dinning played a fine hand combining solid defence with some elegant drives and powerful pull shots before he went to Rory Hanley for 51. Tahir Khan played nicely for 36 but after he was needlessly run out the home innings folded tamely despite some resistance from Sean Longstaff who made 17 and debutant Rhys Unsworth with 12.

Panic between the stumps did not help and with three run outs the home side could only muster 176.

When Benwell batted wicket after wicket fell but captain Coetzer would not be moved.

However, when Khan bowled last man Anthony Hunter the game was over and Coetzer was left high and dry with an unbeaten 81. Khan with 4-26 off 14 and Longstaff with 4-30 off 9 were superb.

The following day saw the Seasiders head to Hetton Le Hole and a League Cup QF encounter against Eppleton.

After a slow start Matthew Brown and Sam Dinning went well and at 72-1 looked set. However, a major collapse, mostly at the hands of off spinner Joe Coyne, saw the visitors tumble to 97-7 and looking to be in real trouble. Chris Fairley with 24 and David Hymers with 22 played well and helped Tynemouth to recover and reach 159 which still looked well short of what was needed on such a fast scoring ground.

Captain Musther opened for Eppleton with 40 and at 86-2 the home side looked to be in control. However, once Sean Longstaff ran out Musther the game turned on its head. Again it was the pace and skill of Longstaff with 2-19 and the guile and control of Tahir Khan with 2-17 that prevailed . Both bowled superb spells that ripped the heart out of the home side and it was left to Martin Pollard to clean out the tail with three wickets at the death.