Double for Cullercoats Tennis Club’s mini reds teams

Both Cullercoats Tennis Club’s mini red teams were victorious last weekend with the mini first team defeating Churchill in northeast division one league.

William O’Hara and Matthew Schofield starred for Cullercoats, winning all matches with Dan Dixon and Vincent McKenzie also taking matches for the team in a 22-10 win to move them up to second in the table behind Blaydon.

Cullercoats red 2 team of Lucas Hart, Joshua Dowdell, Lewis McAvelia and Jacob Atchia all played well and won matches for the team in a close 9-7 win over Cramlington to take them up to third in the table.

Alex Licciardi was the star of the team in Cullercoats first team’s orange league match against Sunderland Tennis Centre, winning all singles and combining well with Josh Schofield to take the No.2 doubles.

With Aimee Knowles and Oscar Berry winning a singles, Cullercoats settled for a 10-10 draw, which still keeps them top of northeast division one.

Cullercoats mini green team were less successful, losing 5-1 at Ponteland, however, Ben Scantlebury, Gregor McFarlane and Eleanor Symons all battled well against a strong Ponteland team.

Maisie Whitehouse won the battle of No.3 singles to take a point for Cullercoats in a 5-1 defeat.