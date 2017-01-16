Double win for Collingwood Tennis Club’s red teams

Collingwood Tennis Club’s mini red team enjoyed a good victory over Beverly Park last weekend in the Northeast Tennis League at Churchill Tennis Centre.

Amelie Tones and Haydon Thompson won all four matches and Hamish Dotchin and Faye Brannon won three out of four to secure a 28-4 win in league two.

Collingwood’s red first team also enjoyed a great 22-10 win over top of the table Blaydon.

Luke Thompson kept up his unbeaten record by winning all matches, and with Sam Cottrell taking three and Chloe Ohanlon and William Blacklidge taking two and one rubber respectively, Collingwood made it closer at the top of the table.

Collingwood boys’ 14s team moved into second in the league with an empathetic 5-1 victory over Cramlington.

Josh Barnaby and Jacob Eccles did not drop a set at numbers one and two. Ethan Veitch played some good tennis to come away with a straight sets win at No.3 singles.

Max Thompson shone on his full ball debut, winning his singles 11-9 in the third set despite giving away several years in age.