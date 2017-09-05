Edgar and Kippin star as Warriors run riot

Whitley Warriors got their 2017/18 campaign underway with a set of victories over the Whitley Bay Islanders and the Combined Armed Forces at their Hillheads home rink.

Warriors got the better of the Islanders 9-0 in a game that was played behind closed doors with new import David Edgar bagging an impressive hat-trick in his first game.

On Sunday evening Warriors took on the Combined Armed Forces in their first game in front of their passionate fan base this term, Shaun Kippin scoring six goals in a 15-0 win.

This weekend sees Warriors in league action for the first time they travel to Solway on Saturday evening for a clash with the Sharks before a home game against the Blackburn Hawks on Sunday (5pm face off).