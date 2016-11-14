Elaine appointed captain of the Northumberland Ladies’ Veterans Golf Association

Whitley Bay Golfer Elaine Elliott is the new captain of the Northumberland Ladies’ Veterans Golf Association.

Her long and distinguished golf career began as a junior 50 years ago at Whitley Bay, where she has been club champion 27 times, won the county championship three times and has represented Whitley Bay Golf Club, Northumberland County, and England.

Her duties as captain will see her pass on her experience, leading the Veterans team in matches against Cheshire, Cumbria, Durham Lancashire, and Yorkshire.

Elaine said: “I am looking forward to my year as captain and leading the Northumberland Ladies’ Veterans team.

“It is wonderful to meet up again with players from years ago who are also working for their counties”.