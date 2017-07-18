Emphatic victory for Tynemouth 1sts

On a Saturday when all three Tynemouth teams won, the first team produced a fine all round bowling performance on a rain affected pitch which led to an emphatic win at High Heworth Lane.

Rain had fallen for much of the morning however it stopped in time for a late start and a game to be played with reduced overs.

Skipper Ben Debnam won an important toss and had no hesitation in asking the home side to bat first. Felling captain Stuart Walker hit the first ball of the game for six but then was out attempting to repeat the shot off just the third ball of the day from David Hymers.

Wickets just kept tumbling with only Gary Scott who made a fine 38 able to cope with some good bowling and a helpful pitch. When Scott was expertly run out by Martin Pollard the end was nigh and after just 25 overs the home side had been routed for just 76. Hymers was the pick of the bowlers with 4/32 off 10 overs but Tahir Khan and Sean Longstaff also impressed with two wickets each.

In reply openers Debnam and Sam Dinning (photographed) put on 33 for the first wicket before the skipper was clean bowled by Mark Turner. Durham player Stu Poynter made a belated but most welcome return and made a classy 14 before he was adjudged lbw to Tilley.

It was then left to Tahir Khan and Dinning to make the runs required for victory. Dinning impressed again with good technique, a solid defence and some fine attacking drives. His 33 not out was the innings of the day.

This win moves Tynemouth into the middle of the table and leaves Felling struggling at the bottom.

The first team have three important games this weekend - the Tyneside Charity Bowl final v Shotley Bridge on Friday at 6 pm; Stockton in the NEPL on Saturday at 12.30 and then the Banks Salver semi v Benwell Hill on Sunday at 1.30.

All three games are at home. Spectators are welcome to enjoy the cricket and the bar with admission being free.