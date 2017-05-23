Final agony for the New Hartley Juniors

New Hartleys dreams of lifting any silverware this season were blown away as Durham hit three first half goals in the space of 10 minutes at Chester Le Street on Friday night.

On 15 minutes Durham’s Dan Mitchell headed into the top corner then five minutes later Craig Burdis scored an almost identical goal.

A fine finish from 20 yards by Kyle Davidson left Hartley shell shocked as Durham took a 3-0 lead into the break.

Hartley did pull themselves together in the second half and pulled one back through Jack Halpin with 15 minutes left but the score remained 3-1 at the final whistle for Durham to lift the cup.