Good signs up for Whitley Warriors

Whitley Warriors are delighted to announce that long serving forward DJ Good will be part of the clubs roster for the upcoming campaign in NIHL North Division 1.

DJ has part of the set up at Hillheads for over 15 years now after breaking into the Warriors line up as a teenager.

DJ first iced for Whitley back at the turn of the millennium and he has gone onto make well over 400 appearances for Warriors averaging better than a point per game over his career on North Tyneside. DJ was able to register a healthy points total last season as Warriors number 9 continued to trouble opposition defences throughout the campaign.

DJ shared his thoughts on the revamped NIHL North set up this coming season and which players have been looking raring to go since Warriors began their pre season training.

“The league is a big change and will be a much higher standard. It will be interesting playing those teams coming from the English Premier League and it will be a big challenge for us but it’s good for the club and fans to have this team at the highest level possible.

“Shaun Kippin has looked sharp in training and Finlinson looks to be a good player as well.”

DJ also mentioned how he had been spending his summer racing his bikes.

“As for the racing, I’ve been having a blast and it’s something I love doing. It even promotes the team with one of the bikes having a Warriors paint job.”

He is currently looking for a skate sponsor ahead of the new season. If any individual or company would like more information about potentially sponsoring DJ they are invited to make contact through the contact page on Warriors website and then they can be put in touch with the player himself or Warriors General Manager/Assistant Coach Dave Holland.