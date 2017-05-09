Gosforth win Cup at Rockcliff 10s

Ten sides from Holland, Yorkshire and the North East took part in the Rockcliff 10s, with Gosforth winning the Cup and Morpeth winning the Plate.

The teams were split into two groups, with the winners of each group playing the Cup final, and the runners up in each group playing the Plate final.

In Group A, the Tournament Barbarians side won all four of its games, beating Den Helder 19-12, WBAB 15-7, Rockcliff 31-24, and Novos 34-17. Den Helder were runners up with the loss to the Barbarians being added to with victories over WBAB (25-0), and Novos (15-1) and a 24-17 loss to Rockcliff.

Group B saw Gosforth progressing to the Cup final with three wins; they beat Morpeth 31-12, Cullercoats 46-19, and Seghill 24-10. In their other game a draw was agreed against Hullensians, following a time delay whilst an injured Gosforth player was being treated.Morpeth were runners up following a 38-19 win over Cullercoats, a 29-14 defeat of Seghill, and a 38-12 victory over Hullensians.

In a closely fought Plate final Morpeth established a narrow half time lead over Den Helder, with Harry Thompson touching down, converted by Fraser Boldy for 7-0. Player of the Tournament Jasper Langedijk reduced the deficit to two points when he raced through to finish off a multiphase move, but Morpeth had the final say when Alex Tait scored an unconverted try for 12-5.

In the Cup final Gosforth were awarded a walkover as the Barbarians side had disappeared into the fret. The Barbarians were however awarded the Spirit of the Tournament award, accepted on their behalf by Den Helder.