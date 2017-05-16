Home defeat but Willington remain top

Willington cricket stay at the top of the NEPL first division by a mere two points, despite losing at home to Washington in a very high scoring game. Batting first, the home side racked up 249-5 declared, with Elliott Foster scoring 37, Jake Louth a magnificent 105 and Reagan Klemt hit 45.

In reply, Washington’s Abhijal Mansingh scored a brilliant century himself (104) and Stephen Cuthbertson scored 73, as they chased the runs down, despite Steven Alderson taking 6-46.

Sacriston knocked off 204 runs for the loss of seven wickets, to earn 28 points and move into second place, when they defeated Burnmoor.

Brandon are third, after they heavily defeated Sunderland at home, by nine wickets. Batting first, the Ashbrooke outfit scored 155 all out, with Ramanpreet Singh hitting 62, Jaspreet Singh 39 and Greg Applegarth 23. In the bowling department, Moin Ashraf took an excellent 4-43 and there were two wickets each for Gordon Muchall, Jordan Grosert and Ryan Green.

With the bat, Gordon Muchall smashed 77 not out and Matthew Brown scored 60 not out, to guide their team home to victory.

Burnopfield are fourth after an easy eight wicket win, over bottom club Mainsforth. James Radcliffe was ruthless in his bowling spell, taking 6-26 and Callum Thorp at the other end, took 3-38, to reduce the visitors to 64 all out. Top scorer was opener Robert Chisholm, who retired hurt on 24.

Opener John Oswell then made 32 with the bat, easing his side home in just 10.5 overs.Seaham Harbour remain second bottom, after a heavy defeat at home to Boldon. They asked the visitors to bat first and they racked up 256-7 declared with Umar Waheed (65) and Ian Pattison (41), sharing an 84 run partnership. Jack Lacey (3-55) and Greg Davison (3-74), took the bowling plaudits.

In reply, Seaham could only score 142 all out, with Jack Lacey top scoring with 41 and Stewart Pattison hit 32, with Ian Male the star of the show with the ball (4-8), with Anthony Brown supporting him with (3-41).

Gateshead Fell had a narrow, but welcome 7 run win at Blaydon. Batting first, Fell made 181 all out, with David Williams scoring 33 and last man Jamie Arkle 37, which proved to be valuable and winning runs.

Blaydon scored 174 all out, with Jamie Wightman smashing 51 not out, but Graham Onions with 3-19 and two wickets apiece for Cameron Oliver and David Daley, won them the match.