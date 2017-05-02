Hymers claims an eight wickets haul

A superb spell of medium pace bowling from David Hymers was the highlight of Tynemouth’s win against Felling on Saturday in the North East Premier League.

He bowled 15 overs and had the remarkable figures of 8-33, restricting Felling to just 77 all out - a score that was easily passed by the home side.

Tynemouth Skipper, Ben Debnam, won the toss for the first time this season and wasted no time in asking the visitors to bat on a wicket that was rain affected. Andrew Smith took the new ball from the Rugby end but it was his new ball partner, David Hymers, operating from the Golf Course end who took the honours. A simple catch by Club Professional Tahir Khan at slip saw former Durham player Gary Scott removed for just one, then Goudie was well stumped by Matty Brown for a duck and Heron was adjudged LBW for the same score. Felling were failing and Hymers was showing no mercy taking the wickets of danger man Mark Turner then Wright, Walker, Malthouse and Stephenson at which point he had all eight batsmen dismissed! Walker was the one Felling batsman to offer any real resistance and his 39 was a good effort combining solid defence with well judged attacking shots. Any hopes of Hymers taking all 10 wickets went however when Tahir Khan removed Potts and then Trotter to finish with 2-12 off 10 probing overs.

Mark Turner and Gary Scott opened the bowling for Felling and when Turner had the returning Nick Armstrong dismissed LBW without playing a shot for a duck their hopes momentarily rose. However, skipper Debnam and Sam Dinning showed great resistance against a hostile new ball attack and moved the score past 50 before they were dismissed in consecutive overs for 25 and 34 respectively. With the game effectively won, Matty Brown was able to prove his current good form by hoisting a huge 6 into Percy Park to finish the game in fine style.

Tynemouth travel to Stockton on Saturday and will be looking to follow up with another win against the Teessiders. Main Sponsor, Paul Lonnberg from Granite Worktops Direct watched the game and was impressed with the win “ The Club is going from strength to strength and it was great to see David Hymers bowl so well.”

Tynemouth 2nd X1 lost to Gateshead Fell on Saturday and once again some wayward bowling and missed chances proved costly. Skipper Graeme Hallam won the toss and elected to bowl first on a wet, green wicket offering assistance to the seamers. Although the Fell got off to a steady start with openers Gray and Scott, Tynemouth picked up two bonus wickets with a poor shot from Gray and a run out for Scott leaving the score 57-2. Unfortunately the next few overs saw some variable bowling and the Fell’s Devenport and Buell cashed in. Those two rapidly took the score to 124 before Richie Hay struck to remove Buell LBW for 27. Hallam decided to bowl seam for the first time in 10 years and both he and Hay started to slow the run rate down. Youngster Will Perry replaced Hay, after he completed his 12 overs having taken 2-30. Both Perry and Hallam bowled a consistent line and length with Hallam taking 2-43 and Perry 3-14. The home side finished on 193 all out from 50.5 overs.

Tynemouth’s reply got off to a disastrous start losing Tony Lion for no score but then a counter attack from Andy Lineham and Niall Piper started to steady the visitors’ nerves. Unfortunately Lineham started to get a little carried away and played one big shot too many and was caught for 23. Piper and McDine followed for 8 and 11 respectively. Hallam and Davison started to steady the ship before the deciding point in the game came when Hallam was judged caught behind for 15. It was left to Henry Malton to restore a hint of respectability to Tynemouth’s score before he was last man out for 34, and Tynemouth were all out for 134. Overall, it was a tough day for the Second Team who were hampered without 3 of their regular bowlers. However, many positives were evident in the game which should give them encouragement as they take on Blaydon at Preston Avenue next Saturday 7th May.

The Third Team hosted Ashington Rugby Club 2s and fielded five promising under 15s to give them valuable senior experience. Unfortunately the very experience opposition took firm advantage and posted 200-5 off their 40 overs when inserted by skipper Neil Bennett. There were promising opening spells from senior Nick McIntyre with an impressive 1-20 off 10 overs and the five overs from Tom Hamilton only conceded 15 runs and saw a stumping by the alert Finn Hodgson. However, Dave Hardy 40 and K Hetherington 73 not out cut loose and tested all parts of the young field. Don Catley had Hardy caught by Chris Grieveson and had a late consolation when bowling Dave Wanlass Jnr. for 45 to record 2-55 off his 10 overs. David Mohon took 1-28 off 5 overs, spinner Patrick Hallam 0-57 off 7 overs and Bennett 0-20 off 3 overs.

The Tynemouth reply was always an uphill struggle with opener Grieveson adjudged lbw for 14. Young Joe Snowdon impressed with a mature 17 and McIntyre hit 22 with four boundaries as Tynemouth stumbled to 78 all out, just missing out on a batting point by only 2 runs. Three of the ‘Ruggers’ took 3 wickets each. Tynemouth travel to Wooler on Saturday and expect to have several of the regulars back in the team.