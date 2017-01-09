Jack picks up 2016 Judoka of the Year trophy

For one Monday and one Friday of each month over the period of a year, the junior members of Wallsend’s Bushido Judo Kwai compete against each other to find the judoka who produces the best technique of the night.

The judoka who has the most wins come December becomes the Bushido Judo Kwai Judoka of the Year.

Throughout 2016 the Wallsend club saw some excellent techniques and tremendous fighting spirit, and the eventual winner was Jack Barnett.

In joint second place was Adam Bamford, Callum Taylor and Lydia Bamford, in third place Jessica Bate, fourth place Lewis Andrews and Matthew Potts and in fifth Millie Williams.

Barnett was presented with his trophy and the title of Judoka of the Year by Barry McSherry, 4th Dan, who joined the Bushido Judo Kwai in 1976 and was himself once a winner of the trophy.

The Bushido Judo Kwai has had its home in Wallsend for 41 years and currently train at St Columba’s RC Primary School, Station Road, on Monday and Friday evenings from 6.30pm to 8pm, for ages seven to 15.

For further information visit www.bushidojudokwai.com