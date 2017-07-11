Joshua wins an England call-up

Teen Taekwon-Do black belt Joshua Nandy has earned an England call-up.

The 17-year-old from the Reflex School of Taekwon-Do in Whitley Bay was selected for the national team after undergoing a gruelling selection process.

Joshua made his debut in the European championships in Bulgaria, winning his way through to the quarter-finals in the 15-17 under 56kg category.

Now the St Thomas More Academy sixth-former is hoping to go one, or maybe two, better by grabbing gold in the ITF World Championships in Dublin this October

He said: “Bulgaria was a great experience. I won two fights, but just missed out on a bronze medal after losing in the quarter final.

“Now it’s head down for the world championships. I want to get as far as I can and hopefully pick up a medal.”

Josh, of Beach Avenue, Whitley Bay, has been performing Taekwon-Do at the Reflex club since he was five years old and thanked his parents, Siddhartha and Jill, for their support.

He is one of a number of Reflex students to have played a part in the national squad in recent years. The martial arts club, based in the town’s Park View, teaches the Korean self-defence discipline to youngsters from aged four through to adults.

A club spokesman said: “Joshua has done extremely well and it’s great to see all his hard work pay off. We have a number of students training successfully in national and international events and many coming away with many medals.

“Students like these are inspiration to the youngsters in our club. It shows just how far they can go with the right dedication and application.”

For more information on how you can get involved in Taekwon-Do contact Reflex on 0191 251 9159.