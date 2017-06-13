Khan to rescue with last ball win

Saturday cricket in the region suffered badly from the wet weather but on Friday, in their final home T20 game of the season Club Professional Tahir Khan hit the last ball for four to win the game for his side in front of a large crowd of regulars and club sponsors.

Sacriston batted first and made steady early progress through Anderson, Bushnell and Jones and at 71-1 looked in charge, however, the returning Ryan Macciochi turned the ball and the game and recorded the fine figures of 3-20.

Steady bowling from Khan and Pollard then restricted the away side to a score of 116 which looked vulnerable.

In reply, the in-form Matty Brown once again batted beautifully for Tynemouth to race to another 50 and at 79-0 Tynemouth looked in control. But they were made to wait until the very last ball to get home with Khan hitting the winning runs!