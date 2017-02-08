Kings Priory U15s triumph in Natwest Cup to reach semi-finals

After defeating schools from five different counties, a North Tyneside School will now play in a national rugby semi-final.

After a hard fought win against Liverpool College in the last round, Kings Priory School took on Wootton Upper School from Bedford in the quarter finals of the Natwest U15 Bowl.

Early exchanges in the game were even, with both teams keen to get on the front foot. After 10 minutes the deadlock was broken with a fine team try by Wootton but the conversion was missed.

The game quickly swung in the favour of Wootton with a speculative kick turning into another score in the corner, again the conversion was missed and the score was 10-0 and Kings Priory were up against it.

However, this only seemed to spur the Kings Priory boys on and they quickly got themselves back in the game with an excellent score in the corner from Jamie Diamond after great awareness from Thomas Moore and Tom Robinson, 10-5 the score after 20 minutes.

The game then swung in the favour of Kings Priory School with an opportunist try from Jamie Diamond, pouncing on a mistake by the Wootton player following outstanding pressure from the Kings Priory defence. The conversion went over and Kings were 12-10 ahead at the break.

The first score in the second half was going to be critical, and Wootton came out of the blocks fighting and scored within 2 minutes of the game restarting from an excellent set piece move from a scum inside the Kings Priory twenty two.

The conversion went over and the score was now 12-17. Again, the game went away from KPS after a series of missed tackles allowed the Wootton player to coast over for a score, but crucially the conversion attempt was missed. Within 5 minutes of the second half, Kings Priory found themselves 22-12 down and the game drifting away. In a repeat of the first half, the KPS boys needed to score quickly and managed to via a Sammy Singh try after an excellent run from Jamie Diamond resulted in a penalty five metres out; 17-22 with 15 minutes left.

Wootton then had the majority of possession but could only come away with a drop goal for their efforts, after outstanding team defence from Kings Priory; 17-25 with 10 minutes left.

Then came undoubtedly one of the moments of the season as Kings Priory scored a length of the field try courtesy of some outstanding play from Tom Robinson and Jamie Diamond; 24-25 with just four minutes remaining. Wootton Upper School kept the ball for the next three minutes, and hopes of a Kings Priory victory were fading.

But a turnover in our twenty two gave our backs a chance to work an opening for Jamie Diamond to burst through and make sixty metres up the pitch, before off-loading to the ever present Tom Robinson, who made a break for the line before off-loading to Jamie who scored in the corner to win the game for Kings Priory. The conversion was missed and the game ended 29-25, what a finish.

The boys will now play either Pocklington School or Clevedon School, who face off against each other on Thursday, in the semi-finals with a prospect of featuring in a national final awaiting.