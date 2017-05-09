Narrow two-run win for Tynemouth

In a fine game on Teesside Club Professional Tahir Khan had last man Jake Ewart caught by Nick Armstrong at slip to clinch victory for the Seasiders .

It was a game that ebbed and flowed all day but in the main it was the away side that were better placed and the last wicket brought about equal measures of joy and relief!

Earlier in the day skipper Ben Debnam won the toss and elected to bat on a flat wicket that played pretty well all day. Debnam opened with regular partner Nick Armstrong and both played well bringing up a century opening partnership inside 20 overs. Armstrong was all timing and regularly eased the ball through the covers for boundaries.

Debnam looked more to leg to score but having shared in such a good start will have been disappointed with an ill judged shot that saw him bowled by occasional bowler Gill in his very first over. When Armstrong and Sam Dinning went soon after to Thwaites and then Khan hit a long hop from Gill straight to mid wicket Tynemouth had thrown away their clear advantage and were reduced to 121-4.

Andrew Smith (photo), in a man of the match performance, then joined the in-form Matthew Brown and they put together another fine partnership and with Brown making a classy 43 and Smith a crafty 50 a score around 250 looked likely however once again the tail failed to wag and a final burst from the experienced Hooker brought about 3 quick wickets and a final score of 217-9 when the declaration was made. A respectable score but perhaps 30 short of what should have been achieved after the fine start.

Stockton had 57 overs to win the game and as their innings developed it proved too much....but only just! Tom Hewison and Gill began well for the home team against the opening attack of Smith and Hymers and they moved the score past 40 before change bowler Dinning had Hewison caught behind by Brown and then Hymers, who was in the middle of a fine and accurate spell, had Gill lbw for 30.

South African, Wallace, looked good but was also caught behind off Dinning to leave the hosts struggling at 63-3. Skipper Kevin Ward was joined by Chris Hooker and the two stayed together for over an hour gradually moving the home team closer to their target and gradually getting the upper hand. However, when Hooker was bowled by a beauty from the returning Smith for 21 and then danger man Ward was caught behind off Tahir Khan the game looked over with Stockton 7 wickets down for just 141 and needing an unlikely 77 runs to win.

With plenty of overs left, Joe Hewison rose to the challenge and edged Stockton closer to victory with a fine 62 not out. He received good support from Thwaites and then from last man Ewart. A last wicket partnership of 27 brought Stockton very close but with just 3 runs required Khan removed Ewart after a determined effort from the youngster. Hymers opening spell of 10 overs 1-23 was excellent and at the death Smith returned to claim 4-69 from 15 and Tahir Khan 3-36 from 14.2 This was a fine game, played in great spirit and, with two consecutive wins, Tynemouth have moved up to 4th in the table and will take a lot of confidence into their game on Saturday against neighbours South Shields which starts at 12.30. Spectators are most welcome and admission is free.

Tynemouth Second Team got the better of a draw hosting Blaydon. Skipper Graeme Hallam won the toss and elected to bat on a cloudy and cold day at the seaside. Openers Lion and Lineham got off to a great start putting to the sword some wayward bowling from the visitors. They rattled up a 100 plus partnership for the first wicket stand. Lion eventually fell for 44 but Lineham continued with the onslaught before being bowled for 98, only 2 short of what would have been his first ever century for Tynemouth. Hallam then took up the role as the main aggressor and hit a quick-fire 74 supported by McDine’s 22 not out. The home side were able to declare after 50 overs on 274 for 5.

A very good opening spell from James Carr and Owen Gourley was very unfortunate not to yield any wickets but the breakthrough came when first change bowler Richie Hay took the wicket of Blaydon’s opener Owen for 65. Hay then removed Lamb for 22 and Tynemouth were confident they could now apply pressure to push for the win. Twelve year old leg spinner Patrick Hallam was making his Second Team NEPL debut and took 2 wickets for 28 off 7 overs with his first ever Second Team wicket being “Caught Hallam, Bowled Hallam” recorded in the scorebook. Patrick was supported by club stalwart Tony Lion who picked up 2 wickets as did First Team regular Finn Lonnberg who, whilst injured, bowled off spin and took 2 for 20 runs. After their 55 overs Blaydon were 214 for 7. Tynemouth picked up 14 points to Blaydon’s 9 points for the winning draw.

The Third Team travelled to Wooler for the first time and were put in to bat when skipper Neil Bennett again lost the toss. Sadly, Tynemouth also lost the plot and were dismissed for only 67 despite having potential quality in their batting line up. Geoff Simpson opened up with a quick 23 including four boundaries; Andrew Davison hit 11 with two boundaries and Bennett 12 with three boundaries. Otherwise, it was a trudge back to the pavilion and delayed teas with Wooler keen to complete the demise. For Wooler the opening pair of Robert Matthewson and Andrew Aitchison each claimed 4 wickets.

The Wooler victory did not come until the 24th over as Tynemouth rallied their troops and managed to bowl seven maidens but the end was inevitable and only one wicket fell. Ed Snelders bowled a tight 5 overs with 1-10 as keeper Lee Reed held on to one for him. Don Catley opened the bowling with 4-2-5-0; youngsters Hamish Swaddle-Scott (12 off 4), David Mohon (13 off 4) and Will Perry (5 off 3) each bowled a good line to frustrate the hosts. Wooler skipper Les Porteous top scored with 29 not out.

On Sunday the Tynemouth Academy posted 240-9 to beat Newcastle who were 210 all out. Under 14 Hamish Swaddle-Scott hit an impressive 65 not out and his peer Will Perry with 45 also showed maturity.

Fixtures: Sat 13th

1st v South Shields - Home 12.30pm - NEPL Premier Division

2nd v Boldon - Away 1pm - NEPL Div 2

3rd v Whitley Bay 2nd - Home 1pm - NCL 2

Sun 14th

Academy v Stockton - Away 1.30pm - NEPL Sunday Div 1