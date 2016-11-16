North Shields Crusaders get back to winning ways

North Shields Crusaders travelled to Novos Centurions for a county league match.

With the hosts second and Crusaders in third place in the table, it was set to be a competitive match at Sutherland Park.

Lee Brown came in at prop and in the backs Tony Lion was at fly-half with Matthew Padden in the centre.

Crusaders got off to a fast start as straight from the kick-off Jon Kemsley scored a try. With no conversions taken at that end it was a 7-0 lead to the visitors.

Jon Kemsley added a second try before lock Sam Hodgson scored to make it 21-0.

Crusaders secured the bonus point through a try from captain Pete Dyers which made the half-time score of 28-0.

In the second half Novos got themselves back into the match with the first score of the half, and increased pressure brought them a second try to make it 28-14.

It was a tense period for Crusaders, but some good defence kept Novos from scoring again before centre Nick Whitehead scored a try to give Crusaders some breathing space and a 33-14 lead.

The match was sealed by a second try for Nick Whitehead with Matthew Padden successful with the conversion to make the final score 40-14 to Crusaders.

Man of the match was given to lock Sam Hodgson.

Next week Crusaders are again in league action as Blyth 3rds visit Preston Playing Fields, kick-off 2.15pm.

Crusaders: James Grant, Joe Mehaffey, Matthew Padden, Nick Whitehead, Jamie Reynolds, Tony Lion, Joshua Mawson, Mike Hudspeth, Sam Condie, Lee Brown, Sam Hodgson, Mark Hall II, Pete Dyers (c), Mark Greenwood, Jon Kemsley. Replacements: Arnie Wilson, Iain Pearson, Dave Kinsey, Owen Irving, Finbar Healy, Paul Wells.