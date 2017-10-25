North Shields Crusaders too strong for Blyth 2nds

North Shields Crusaders travelled to Blyth 2nds in the county league and secured a 34-5 win.
Crusaders took advantage of the slope in the first half. John Brown scored the first try before Ryan Ramsay went over for 10-0.
Next to score was fly-half Kyle Wharton before a try from Tony Cottiss was converted by full-back James Grant.
Grant himself scored the fifth try to secure maximum bonus points and winger Brown added the extras to make the half-time score of 29-0.
In the second half Grant scored his second before Blyth took advantage of Crusaders having two men in the sin bin to score a consolation try.
Man of the match was flanker Scott Murphy who just edged the decision with lock Richard Sampson also in contention.
