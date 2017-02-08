North Shields Crusaders too strong for Seghill Deputies

North Shields Crusaders travelled to Seghill Deputies in the Coquet League at cam away with a convincing victory.

The visitors had full-back Matthew Padden captaining the side while Tony Lion returned at fly-half. In the forwards Mike Hudspeth came in at prop alongside Arnie Wilson.

Crusaders scored early through scrum-half Josh Mawson, with the conversion added by Matthew Padden, who also added a penalty to give them a 10-0 lead.

Padden missed a second penalty opportunity to leave the half-time score 10-0 to Shields.

In the second half Crusaders had the sun behind them and scored another try through number 8 Gareth Ruddle.

Seghill hit back with a try in the corner before Kyle Wharton scored under the posts to give Crusaders some breathing space as Padden added the extra points to make it 22-5.

The bonus point was secured by Tony Cottiss who broke through the opposition defence and ran half the pitch to score, again Padden adding the conversion to make the final score 29-5 to Crusaders.

Man of the match went to Gareth Ruddle, who had an excellent game on his return to the side.

Crusaders are again on the road in the league this weekend when they travel to play Gosforth Falcons, kick-off 2.15pm.

Crusaders: Matthew Padden, Joe Mehaffey, Kyle Wharton, John Tingle, Jamie Reynolds, Tony Lion, Josh Mawson, Arnie Wilson, Max Condie, Mike Hudspeth, Pete Dyers, Mark J Hall, Tony Cottiss, Mark Greenwood, Gareth Ruddle. REPS Iain Pearson, Alan Millar, David Shield.