North Shields Poly athletes win awards at national and international events

North Shields Poly masters athletes Ron and Kath Stewart travelled all the way to Australia to compete in the World Masters Athletics in Perth.

Ron Stewart completed the 5k track walk in seventh position in his age group, in very hot conditions.

Kath Stewart, who is coached by her husband Ron, gained a silver medal in the 800m.

A few days later Kath competed in the 400m in which she led for all the race but at the last moment was passed on the line.

Kath was then selected to run the first leg in the 4x400 British team relay, and the team came second.

So a haul of three silver medals meant three chances for Kath to stand on the podium.

Another group of Poly athletes also did the club proud when they were selected to run for England in the British and Irish Masters Cross Country event at Tollcross Park, Glasgow.

Stephanie Dann MacLean won gold in her age group in the team event, as did Guy Bracken in his, while their team-mate, Carla Maley won a silver medal in her age group.

