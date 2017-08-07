North Shields put 76 on the board against Blyth

Have your say

North Shields RFC president Bob Hopwood was pleased with the club’s pre-season win over Blyth.

Following the 76-5 win, he said: “I was delighted to see that the coaching and training came through, good team work and good finishing. Excellent commitment and attitudes.

“In addition, five new lads made their debut, Mark Walker, Freddie Oxland, Aaron Willcocks, John Brown and Matthew Redshaw.

It was also great to see Daniel Persson and Dean Harrison back in the blue and white hoops after a few seasons out.”

Anyone interested in joining the club should go along to Preston Playing Fields behind Tynemouth Pool from 7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.