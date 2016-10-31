North Shields run in eight tries to beat Seaton Carew

North Shields hosted Seaton Carew in Durham Northumberland Division 2 on Saturday looking to bounce back after two defeats in a row.

It was a comfortable afternoon for Shields as they scored eight tries in a commanding performance.

The first score was a Jack Rendles penalty before tries from Dave Anderson and Lewis Boyle, both converted by Rendles, made the score 17-0.

Jack Jeffery then added a dropped goal before a second try for Boyle.

Next hooker Gavin Irving secured the bonus point before Boyle completed his hat-trick, both converted by Rendles.

Before the break Seaton Carew came back with a try and penalty to make the half-time score of 41-8.

In the second half tries from Matty Dockey, Ben Dalton and Tony Jordan secured the win, all converted by Rendles, before a converted try from Seaton Carew made the final score of 62-15.

On Saturday the first team travel to Redcar in the league, kick-off 2.15pm.