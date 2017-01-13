North Tyneside Tennis League set to get under way

The fourth round of the North Tyneside Tennis League begins this week.

It starts on Thursday, January 19 and is open to men and women of all standards, aged 18-plus.

Players are organised into groups of a similar level and arrange their own matches at a mutually convenient time between the start date and Wednesday, March 15.

Any court that suits both players can be used and everyone who completes three matches by the half way mark is sent a free can of tennis balls.

There are free courts available in parks across North Tyneside, including Richardson Dees Park.

And if anyone requires indoor provision, there are pay and play covered facilities at Churchill Community College.

For information on courts, visit the Local Tennis Leagues website at www.localtennisleagues.com/northtyneside by Monday, January 16.

Entry is £15 and for more details email info+northtyneside@localtennisleagues.com