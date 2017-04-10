Opening day wins for Collingwood Tennis Club

Collingwood Tennis Club’s teams got off to a winning start in the Northumberland and Durham League last weekend.

The boys’ 12 and under team enjoyed a great 6-0 win over Bohemians. Ethan Veitch and Max Thompson won in straight sets at one and four respectively, while Adam Jones and Matt Barnaby also came through victorious over three much tighter sets.

Collingwood won both doubles dropping only three games in each to complete the 6-0 scoreline.

Collingwood boys’ 16s also won 6-0 against a strong Alnwick team, with Matt Smith and Gabe Allonby overpowering good opposition at one and two, and Jacob Eccles and Josh Barnaby played solid tennis to take both singles and doubles in straight sets.

Collingwood girls’ 16 and under team had a closer game with Shotley. New county U12 number one Elizabeth Graham got the team off to winning start, 5-3, 4-2.

Harriet Mutch, playing her first game for Collingwood, won her singles 4-0, 4-0, but lost the No.2 doubles with Holly Eccles 4-0, 4-2.

Lucy Robinson lost a close game at No.2 singles but teamed up well with Graham to take the No.1 doubles, which meant Collingwood edged the match 7-6 on sets.