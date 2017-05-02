Percy Haque-d by five wicket haul from Samir

Five wickets from Samir Haque and half centuries from Gary Hunter and Kamran Mansoor ensured that Percy Main crashed to a 108 run defeat at Consett CC.

Having won the toss & invited the hosts to bat David Anderson was hoping his bowlers could take wickets early with the new ball. Consett openers Gary Hunter & Andy Stokoe frustrated the villagers with a stand of 58 for the opening wicket, however Percy Main’s bowlers diligently stuck to their task ensuring the run rate hovered around 3 runs an over. Jon Nicholls made the breakthrough in the 19th over when he tempted Stokoe into a pull shot & he picked out Will Taylor at square leg who took a sharp catch to give Nicholls (1-17) his maiden Percy Main wicket.

Barry Stewart’s reintroduction 5 overs later brought 2 wickets in 3 overs as he bowled Stephen Turnbull for 9 with a delivery that cut back sharply & then trapped Consett captain Gary Hunter lbw for 50 with a delivery that swung back into the left hander. Hunter’s 50 came from just 62 balls and contained six 4’s and one 6.

With the score at 85-3 in the 27th over the villagers kept bowling tightly pursuing more wickets. Will Taylor (2-32) took a wicket in his first over as he bowled Paul Ringer for 4 via his inside edge. Before he beat Robbie Winn‘s defence to bowl him for 18.

Consett’s hopes of passing 200 now lay with Kamran Mansoor. He began to play his shots & run hard between the wickets. Mansoor drove Amit Sunda (0-55) through mid on & tried to run three. Adrian Woodward diligently chased after the ball stopping it a yard from the boundary and returning a fast throw to wicket keeper Anthony Hornby who removed the bails to run out John Chapman for 1.

Chapman’s runout left Consett 142-6 before Sunda found Mansoor’s outside edge but unfortunately Hornby spilled a difficult one handed catch diving at full stretch to his right. Having been given a lifeline Mansoor took full advantage of it as he displayed his range of shots in a partnership of 58 with Dan Milligan. Mansoor took 12 from Sunda’s final over pulling Barry Stewart for 6 over square leg, as he raced to a 49 ball half century that contained five 4’s and two 6’s.

Mansoor took Consett to 200 before a mix up with Milligan over a second run allowed James Stanistreet to return an accurate throw to Barry Stewart who ran out Milligan for 22.

Andrew Green then got the vital wicket of Mansoor as he had him caught for 66 by Mark Armstrong at third man. Green then bowled Samir Haque for 6 to finish with 2-39 from his 5 overs.

Barry Stewart finished off the Consett innings with the last ball of the innings. Stewart trapped Andrew Forster lbw for 2 to finish with 3-30 from his 11 overs as Consett were all out for 214.

Chasing 215 the Villagers got off to the worst possible start as they lost Anthony Hornby for 4. Hornby smashed a pull shot from the bowling of Gary Hunter only to See Samir Haque pull off an amazing reaction catch at backward square leg.

David Anderson and will Taylor settled the innings down with a partnership of 35. Taylor timed the ball beautifully hitting two 4’s and a 6 as he raced to 24 from just 22 balls before he attempted to pull Mark Dixon but only succeeded in hitting the ball straight into the hands of Paul Ringer at square leg.

At 49-2 in the 12th over David Anderson knew that one good partnership would give the villagers a genuine chance of winning the game. Unfortunately 3 wickets fell in the space of 10 overs. James Stanistreet was lbw to Robbie Hunter for 4. Barry Stewart was caught at cover by Robbie Winn when he tried to drive Dan Milligan, then Andrew Green was out for a duck as he tamely chipped Haque to Winn at mid on.

With Percy Main 74-5 at the drinks break. Captain Anderson knew he would have to increase the run rate to get anywhere near the target. After the drinks break he was more positive reaching 35 from 68 balls before he was bowled by Haque.

Percy Main’s lower order played intelligently to ensure that the villagers picked up a batting point for passing 100. Michael Boyd & Amit Sunda both fell to the bowling of Haque caught by Mark Dixon & Gary Hunter. Adrian Woodward was bowled by Mark Dixon for 7 before Mark Armstrong was last man out for 9 with the total at 106.

Armstrong’s dismissal brought to an end a disappointing afternoon for the villagers. Captain David Anderson will be looking for a response from his team next Saturday when they host Newcastle City at Crosslings St John’s Terrace 1:30pm start.

In the second XI fixture at Crosslings St John’s Terrace Percy Main’s bowlers produced a brilliant performance to win a tight game by 39 runs.

Percy Main’s openers Tony Robson & Steve Knight added 61 for the opening wicket before Robson fell for 19. Knight would be dismissed 4 short of his half century 2 overs later. At 69-2 wickets fell rapidly. Barry Errington, James Peart, Andrew Beer & Laurie Robson all fell quickly with just 12 runs between them. Paddy Rathbone shepherded the lower order with a patient 31 to ensure the villagers passed 100 before Captain Steven Patterson hit an unbeaten 13 to take the villagers to 136 all out.

Defending 137 Blyth Duncan Jr got Percy Main off to the dream start as he removed the top 4 batsmen as Consett were reduced to 37-4. Duncan Jr would finish with 4-16 from his 10 overs.

Spin twins Steven Patterson & Dan McGee took 2-21 & 1-30 and were backed up by some great fielding, before James Crowe (1-14) & Paddy Rathbone (1-5) removed Consett’s lower order to bowl them out for 97 and give Percy Main victory by 39 runs. Having won both opening games Steve Patterson will be hoping his side can make it 3 wins in a row next week at Newcastle City.

In the 3rd XI game on Sunday, Captain Craig Hall can be thankful of a great performance with bat and ball from Ali Maberley that helped the villagers produce a win that looked unlikely when they were 68-6.

Having won the toss and batted Percy Main were reduced to 68-6 in the opening 20 overs with Paul Langley scoring a patient 29 as wickets constantly fell at the other end. Captain Hall & Abhishek Sunda added 29 for the 7th wicket before Hall was dismissed lbw for 19. Hall’s dismissal was unlucky as the ball appeared to be clearing the stumps.

At 94-7 Ali Maberley walked to the crease. Maberley showed great application in a partnership of 61 for the 8th wicket with Sunda. Maberley patiently settled in as he and Sunda rotated the strike taking the villagers past 125 before both men were more positive in their stroke play. Maberley hit consecutive boundaries to bring up the 150. The partnership ended 5 runs later when Sunda was out for a well compiled 35. Sunda’s 35 contained just 1 boundary but in the context of the game it was a match winning effort.

Maberley would depart 3 overs later for a career best 42. Maberley hit seven 4’s in his 52 ball innings and almost quadrupled his previous career best of 12.

Last pair Andrew Cherry (4 not out) & David Hancock (1) took the villagers to 175 & a 3rd batting point before Hancock was unluckily ran out backing up off the penultimate ball of the innings. Cherry hit a straight drive back to the bowler who flicked the ball back onto the stumps with Hancock short of his ground.

Defending 176 Percy Main were frustrated by an opening stand of 58 between Neil Stephenson & Andrew Muchall. The stand was broken by Ali Maberley who had Muchall caught by Pradeep Nair. Nair took a fantastic catch at cover as he was running back whilst the ball was in the air & had to dive to his right to complete the catch.

Maberley would take 3 more wickets in his next 6 overs. Maberley bowled Scott Newton for 15 with a delivery that came back into the right hander. Maberley then trapped Neil Stephenson lbw for 60 with a Yorker. Maberley then had Chris Douglas caught by Sam Hogg at midwicket for 13. Hogg’s catch was a fantastic catch taken low down as Douglas’s pull shot was struck off the middle of the bat & travelled to Hogg at speed. Maberley would finish with 4-35 from his 9 overs.

At 118-4 the game was in the balance but David Hancock (2-25) & Bryan Cowey (4-11) took the remaining 6 wickets quickly to tilt the balance in Percy Mains favour.

Hancock bowled Andrew McLeod for 2 with a beautiful off cutter then Cowey bowled a long hop to Ewan Campbell who managed to pick out Ali Maberley on the square leg boundary. A sharp piece of wicket keeping by Steven Whitmore gave Cowey his second wicket as he stumped Tony Freeman without scoring. Hancock then bowled Mark Sheppand for 5 before Whitmore took another stumping from Cowey to dismiss last man Chris Richardson for a duck.

The rush of wickets meant that South Shields were all out for 143 giving Percy Main victory by 32 runs. This victory seemed unlikely when they slumped to 68-6 after 15 overs but the team showed great character to fight their way back into the game. They will look to add another victory when they host Annfield Plain on Sunday. 1:30pm start.