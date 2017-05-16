Percy Main win final over thriller

Amit Sunda held his nerve in the 50th over to end some stubborn resistance from Newcastle City’s lower order, as Percy Main won a gripping contest by 14 runs.

Percy Main lost two early wickets before Michael Phillips and Davey Anderson steadied the villagers’ innings with a partnership of 63. The partnership ended with the score on 81.

Cramman and Phillips added 62 for the fifth wicket in just 13 overs. Phillips reached 65 from 97 balls before he has bowled and Percy lost there last five wickets for just 32 runs as they slumped from 163-5 to 195 all out.

In reply, Newcastle lost an early wicket but recovered and needed 15 off the last over to win.

But Taylor made a great catch and City were all out for 181, which meant Percy Main won the match by a narrow 14-run margin.

The villagers travel to Lanchester on Saturday.