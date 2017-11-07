Pirates plunder a penalty win

Whitley Warriors 3-3 Hull Pirates

(Hull won penalty shoot-out)

Whitley Warriors entertained the Hull Pirates on Sunday evening on North Tyneside.

The first period was goalless, but after Ashley Smith went close at the start of the second, Pirates quickly worked their way up the ice and Bobby Chamberlain grabbed the game’s opening goal for the visitors from close range.

Whitley were not behind for long though as a speculative effort from big blue liner Dan Pye found the back of the net with 23 minutes on the clock.

Hull were still looking dangerous offensively and Matty Davies put the visitors back in the lead. Pirates continued to create opportunities and Warriors netminder Richie Lawson made several superb stops.

Warriors d man Martin Crammond tied the game up at 2-2 on 35 minutes, firing home his first goal of the 2017/18 season.

The final period of play saw Hull exert a great deal of pressure on Warriors defence, however, Whitley were looking dangerous on the counter attack and Callum Watson fired Warriors into the lead on 54 minutes when the winger netted an unassisted marker.

Whitley worked hard to hold onto their lead in the final minutes of the game but with under two minutes remaining Pirates pulled their netminder to allow them to get the extra skater out onto the ice.

Phil Edgar was unlucky when a long range shot bounced back off a post and with only 19 seconds left in the contest Jonathan Kirk drew the scores level at 3-3 when he found of the back of the net.

With the scores being tied after 60 minutes the game went into 3-on-3 overtime. Warriors gave all they had but the match went into penalty shots.

The first two shots of the shoot out were not converted but Bobby Chamberlain slotted home for Hull before Dean Holland fired wide for Whitley which left Matty Davies to net the winner for the Humberside team.