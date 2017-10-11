Prestigious GolfMark award for Alnmouth GC

Alnmouth Golf Club, the fourth oldest golf club in England, has just received the GolfMark award from England Golf.

GolfMark is an official seal of approval for clubs which successfully work to develop the game in four ways:

*By attracting new members and encouraging existing members to play more

*Using practical business planning to develop the club

*Offering coaching and playing opportunities for all golfers

*Ensuring safeguarding policies are in place

Club Chairman Richard Gee said: “Alnmouth Golf Club is one of the great golfing venues in the North East of England. The club is very friendly, welcoming and forward-thinking. This award helps us to spread that message and to tell people that children are safe and secure here and that we understand about beginner golfers.”

The award was presented to Alnmouth Golf Club by Phil Graham, England Golf’s Club Support Officer for Northumberland. “I’m delighted that Alnmouth Golf Club has achieved GolfMark and that its efforts to grow the game can be nationally recognised,” he said.

The GolfMark award was developed by England Golf and also integrates Sport England’s Clubmark award - a national standard for quality sports clubs recognised across the country. GolfMark brings a number of benefits to clubs including raising awareness, access to funding, business and marketing support and training opportunities for staff and volunteers.

GolfMark is one of several initiatives Alnmouth Golf Club is undertaking to continue to improve facilities for members and visitors. The course development and maintenance plan ensures they offer a course of the highest quality which players of all standards can enjoy all year round.