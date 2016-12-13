Rockcliff battle to hard fought win over Whitby

Rockcliff held on to third place in Durham and Northumberland Division 2 with a hard fought win over a tenacious Whitby side.

Although the home side dominated the game, the visitors chipped away at the score board with every opportunity they had, and it was only late in the game that the Red and Golds sealed the win.

Tries from Andrew Telford and Liam Bowman were backed up by a 16-point haul from Andrew Webster, who notched two conversions and four penalties, the last two of which sealed the win.

Next week Rockcliff travel to Blyth for their last league match of 2016.