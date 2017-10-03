Rockcliff earn home draw with Whitby

Rockcliff 5-5 Whitby

Rockcliff’s recent improvement in form continues, as demonstrated with this hard earned draw against Whitby.

Stu Gregson scored the only points of the first half, giving Whitby a 5-0 lead at the break.

In the second half, Chris McCabe equalised for Rockcliff, and the two sides cancelled each other out as the game drew to a close. Rockcliff’s Matthew Bradley was man of the match.

Rockcliff travel to bottom side Winlaton next week.

* Rockcliff 2nds went down 11-8 when they travelled to face Sunderland 2nd XV. Sunderland led 8-0 but just before the break JackBland kicked a penalty. Sunderland went 11-8 in front before Tony Hansenscored a try (unconverted).