Rockcliff miss out on promotion places

Darlington 29-17 Rockcliff

Rockcliff closed off the league season with a defeat to Darlington at the Darlington Arena, and finished just outside the promotion places in third spot in Durham and Northumberland Division 2.

Tries from Ryan Yellop, man of the match Steven Pentland were added to by a conversion from Josh Donnelly.

Meanwhile, the Rangers signed off their Northumberland RU Coquet League season with a 25-24 win over Seghill Deputies.

Trailing 15-5 at half time, the Rangers recovered to clinch the victory and ten league points in what was a league double header.

Matty Dunbar scored a hat-trick of tries in a man of the match performance, and John Michael Owers added a fourth try. Rhys Johstone converted one.