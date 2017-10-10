Rockcliff run in eight tries in emphatic away victory

Winlaton 7-54 Whitley Bay Rockcliff

Rockcliff’s return to form continued with an eight try victory at basement side Winlaton.

The home side were first off the mark with a converted try after only three minutes, but tries from Charlie Muzzlewhite, Connor Ball, and Chris McCabe, with two Dan O’Sullivan conversions saw the Red and Golds open up a 19-7 lead by half time.

In the second half Rockcliff dominated and scored five tries, all converted by Dan O’Sullivan. Simon Ayre was first off the mark, followed by O’Sullivan, and then McCabe crossed for his second of the game.

Niall Stokes ran a great line to touch down for Rockcliff’s seventh of the match, and then man of the match Dan Leach scored the final try of the game to seal an emphatic win.