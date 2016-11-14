Rockcliff run in ten tries in big win over Seaton Carew

Rockcliff scored ten tries in a bonus point win at Seaton Carew on Saturday to keep pace with the leading pack in Durham and Northumberland Division 2.

Despite a doughty effort from the home side, who battled to the end, it was a day when everything the Red and Golds did came off.

Chris Waddell scored a hat-trick of tries, Kieran Lydall and Charlie Muzzlewhite added a brace apiece, and Dan O’Sullivan, Dan Simpson, and the versatile Josh Donnelly each touched down. Donnelly added seven conversions to complete a 19-point haul.

Next week Rockcliff look to maintain their good run of form at home to Winlaton Vulcans, kick-off 2.15pm.