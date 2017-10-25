Rockcliff score 13 tries in rout of Newton Aycliffe

Rockcliff’s improving form continues as demonstrated by a 13-try demolition of newly promoted Newton Aycliffe.

The visitors had started the season well and were above Rockcliff in Durham and Northumberland Division 2, but an onslaught saw the Red and Golds run away with the game.

Whitley Bay Rockcliff passing the ball from a ruck in their game against Newton Aycliffe. Picture by Colin Edwards

The tries in an 85-12 win came from Greg Dixon, Niall Stokes (2), Mark George, Ryan Rapallo (2), Chris McCabe, Rob Straker (2), Chris Keen and Steven Pentland (2). Rockcliff also recorded a penalty try and Dan O’Sullivan weighed in with ten conversions.

Next week Rockcliff are away to Bishop Auckland.

Whitley Bay Rockcliff clear the ball from a ruck in their game against Newton Aycliffe. Picture by Colin Edwards

Whitley Bay Rockcliff on the attack against Newton Aycliffe. Picture by Colin Edwards