Rockcliff see off South Shields in 11-try thriller

Rockcliff held on to third place in Durham and Northumberland Division 2 with a bonus point win in an 11-try thriller against South Shields.

Chris Waddell opened for the Red and Golds, scoring after five minutes, but South Shields responded quickly to level the score at 5-5.

Action from Whitley Bay Rocckliff's win over South Shields. Picture by Colin Edwards

Dan O’Sullivan then scored Rockcliff’s second try of the match, converted by the versatile Josh Donnelly for 12-5.

South Shields chipped away at the gap, and a penalty brought them to within four points of Rockcliff.

Chris McCabe notched Rockcliff’s third try, again converted by Donnelly, to open up an 11-point lead, but two unconverted tries from Shields brought them back to within one point of their hosts at the break.

O’Sulllivan scored his second of the day and secured the four-try bonus point for Rockcliff, converted by Donnelly for 26-18, but again South Shields came back to close the gap to one point through a converted try.

Kai Downey was next on the score sheet for Rockcliff, with Simon Ayre adding the extras.

The visitors then notched their fifth try of the game, unconverted, to set up a nail biting end, but Charlie Muzzelwhite settled the outcome with a barnstorming charge to the line, converted by Ayre, for 40-32.

Rockcliff are in league action on Saturday when they travel to second placed Ponteland.