Rockcliff suffer narrow defeat at league leaders Redcar

Rockcliff dropped to fourth place in Durham and Northumberland Division 2 after a narrow defeat at league leaders Redcar on Saturday.

Travelling with a weakened squad, with a number of first team regulars missing, the Red and Golds gave a good account of themselves, with the pack dominating the opposition and hooker Steven Pentland justly earning the man of the match plaudits.

Redcar opened the scoring with an early penalty and Andrew Webster replied with a great kick shortly afterwards to level the scores.

The home pack grew increasingly frustrated as they failed to impose themselves on the Rockcliff forwards, but the visitors held their heads.

With Neil Thornton off after being knocked out off the ball, Redcar scored an unconverted try for 8-3 at half-time.

Rockcliff dominated after the break but could not convert pressure into points, although they could have justifiably had a penalty try awarded after a sustained spell of pressure on the Redcar line.

Redcar extended their lead with a converted try, and there was no way back for Rockcliff.

On Saturday Rockcliff are at home to Ashington in a league and cup semi-final double header.