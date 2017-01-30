Rockcliff take derby honours as North Shields miss late conversion

A missed conversion at the death cost North Shields the win in a closely fought derby against Whitley Bay Rockcliff at Hillheads on Saturday.

Both sides scored three tries, with Jack West and Lewis Boyle on the mark for the visitors, with two penalties completing their tally.

Chris McCabe, Dan Atkinson and Charles Muzzlewhiteeach touched down for Rockcliff, with the versatile Josh Donnelly adding two conversions and a penalty.

Shields got off to a great start, opening up an 8-0 lead, but Rockcliff rallied, and with the clock running down, they were clinging on to a 22 16 lead late in the game.

Pressure from Shields finally paid off as they scored the final try of the game, but with the conversion attempt off target, the Red and Golds prevailed.