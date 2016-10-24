Rockcliff up to second with win over Sedgefield

Rockcliff came out on top in their first ever match against Sedgefield and moved into second place in Durham and Northumberland Division 2.

Andrew Webster marked his return to the side with a hat-trick of tries, and man of the match Liam Bowman crossed twice.

Chris Waddell added a brace, Ryan Yellop maintained his fine form with one, and Tom Reid recorded Rockcliff’s ninth.

Webster added a penalty and a single conversion to complete a twenty point haul. Sedgefield recorded two tries, two conversions and three penalties.

With a number of first team regular missing this was a good performance by the Red and Golds, and a great game for Sam Turnbull Johnson to make his debut in.

Next week Rockcliff face a difficult away trip to fourth placed Bishop Auckland.