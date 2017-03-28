Rockcliff win keeps up the pressure

Winlaton Vulcans RFC 15

Whitley Bay Rockcliff 36

Rockcliff kept the pressure on second placed Ponteland in Durham Northumberland Division 2 with a bonus point win at Winlaton.

A tight first half saw the sides changes ends with the score 10-10, with Andrew Telford and Dan Simpson both crossing the whitewash to score for Rockcliff.

The Red and Golds pulled away in the second half with four more tries from Alex Hayton, Harry Ramage, Dan O’Sullivan, and Dan Atkinson. Andrew Webster added three conversions to complete Rockcliff’s tally in a 36-15 win.

Next week Rockcliff face leaders Redcar in a must win game at Hillheads.

Meanwhile, Whitley Bay Rockcliff Rangers held the Northumberland RU River Coquet League leaders Winlaton to a 29-29 draw in an entertaining game at Hillheads.

Rockcliff scored five tries through Tony Hansen, Chris Pearson, Rob Straker and a brace from Kieran Lydall, who also chipped in with a conversion. Michael Donaldson also scored a conversion.