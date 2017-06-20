Rosie is queen of county fairways

A 15 year-old schoolgirl from Whitley Bay Golf Club has become the youngest ever Northumberland Ladies Golf County Champion.

Rosie Belsham won the annual championship, which was held at Bamburgh Castle Golf Club.

After two 18-hole qualifying rounds in very windy conditions, Rosie was the leading qualifier by a margin of eight shots.

The top 16 players then went on to play match play knock out rounds with Rosie eventually contesting the final against fellow teenager Jess Baker, a member at Gosforth Park.

Rosie is a member of the England Golf U16 coaching squad and she credits the regular coaching weekends over the winter with the squad as having helped her game improve.

Already this season she has halved her handicap to two, won the Margaret Crofton Junior Trophy and finished second in the North of England U18 Schools Championship, a competition including schools from the Northumberland borders down to Lincolnshire.

She now goes forward to the national finals in Bristol as one of five players to represent the North.

Next week Rosie will lead the Northumberland Ladies team in the Northern Counties in matches against all the Northern counties before setting her sights on both the Scottish Girls and English Girls U16 Opens, against some of the best under 16 golfers from the UK & Europe.