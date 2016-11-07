Scott takes honour of winning Battlehill Judo Club’s 1,000th medal

Battlehill Judo Club celebrated a milestone achievement at the weekend after the club’s medal tally passed 1,000 since the club began.

The club, which opened on July 31, 2003, sees students coached by four Shodans, Mala Young 4th Dan, who founded the club, Steve Smith, 2nd Dan, who joined in 2011, followed by Simon McKenzie, 1st Dan, in 2012, and Leah Anastasi, 1st Dan, in 2014.

To date, students from the club have amassed a total of 334 gold, 304 silver and 365 bronze medals from 139 competitions across all of Great Britain.

To mark the occasion the student who secured the 1,000th medal, Scott Anderson, was awarded a special trophy from the club.

Anderson joined the club in 2015 as part of the Sport England and British Judo Association’s ‘Yellow Belt Challenge’, which he successfully completed and is now a regular and a successful competitor.

His medal was secured at Kendal Judo Competition, where the club had a total of 18 competitors in attendance.

Battlehill Judo Club train on a Wednesday and Friday at St Aidans RC Primary School, Conniston Road, Wallsend, see www.bhjudo.com or contact 07803 745 184 for further info.